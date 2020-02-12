In a surprising development that can be seen as a significant blow to the emerging cloud gaming sector, Activision Blizzard has removed its entire catalog of games from Nvidia’s GeForce Now. Following the development, the titles that are no longer available to play on Nvidia’s cloud gaming platform include some of the most popular and iconic franchises, such as Overwatch, World of Warcraft (WoW), and Call of Duty (CoD).

The latest development is a severe jolt to GeForce Now, given that it was already missing a whole host of popular titles from its lineup because of Nvidia’s inability to on-board some of the biggest publishers in the industry, including Capcom, EA, Rockstar, Square Enix, and a lot more. All of them, alongside Konami and Remedy, were a part of GeForce Now during the trial period but decided to part ways once it came out of beta last month.

It’s not immediately clear as to what exactly transpired between Nvidia and Activision Blizzard in the lead-up to this unexpected development. But, the US company says it is working with the latter to bring these titles back to GeForce Now sooner rather than later. Also, Nvidia pointed out that there are more than 1,500 games on the platform, which it hopes might offset some of the negative effects of losing the aforementioned titles.

Earlier this month, Nvidia announced that GeForce Now game streaming service is finally out of beta and available for all users on Windows, Mac, and Android. While the testing period lasted a long time on Windows and Mac, the Android app was only rolled out late last year. The company also confirmed that it is working on a web-client specifically for Chromebooks and Android TV devices. There’s no exact time-frame for the launch, but Nvidia says that it’s likely to happen before the end of this year.