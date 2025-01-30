Nothing Phone (3a) Camera Design Revealed in Leaked Image

Nothing recently announced an upcoming March 4 event, where it’s expected to unveil two devices in the Phone (3a) series. The brand posted a teaser of what looks like the rear camera arrangement of their next phone. However, a hands-on image of what’s supposedly Phone (3a)’s back has leaked along with other information.

First posted by X user @saaaanjjjuuu, the phone in the image is supposedly a Nothing Phone (3a). The back is not completely visible, as the phone seems to be in some sort of enclosure. The three cameras, which we initially thought would be placed vertically, are horizontal in form, just like the Phone (2a) (review).

Image Credit: X/ @saaaanjjjuuu

It’s hard to tell, but the material exposed around the cameras does look like brushed metal instead of plastic. The flash module is slightly toward the middle-left this time, in contrast to the Phone (2a) which had it on the middle-right.

According to Android Headlines, Nothing may drop the “Plus” moniker for “Pro” for its higher-end Phone (3a) model. The Phone (3a) will come with 128 GB + 8 GB storage and RAM whereas the Phone (3a) Pro’s storage and RAM will start from 256 GB and 12 GB.

While information on the (3a) Pro is unknown, we recently saw leaked specifications of the Phone (3a). The standard model may sport a 6.8-inch AMOLED 120Hz display, a 5,000 mAh battery with 45W charging. It could feature the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3. Both the devices could run Nothing OS 3.1 based on Android 15 at launch.

The triple camera setup on the (3a) may consist of a 50 MP wide snapper, a 50 MP 2x Telephoto, and an 8 MP ultrawide. The front camera could be a 32 MP shooter.

What are your thoughts on the Phone (3a) hands on image? Let us know in the comments.