Nothing OS 3.0 with Android 15 Rolling Out to Nothing Phone (1) and CMF Phone 1

Manufacturers have been hard at work to push Android 15 to their existing portfolio of devices. While they’ve faced many hurdles, one of the firms to push updates swiftly is Nothing. The brand released the Nothing OS 3.0 update to Phone (2), and Phone (2a) series devices earlier this month, and it’s finally Nothing Phone (1)’s and CMF Phone 1’s turn.

The stable Nothing OS 3.0 update based on Android 15 is now rolling out to Nothing Phone (1) and CMF Phone 1, as per Nothing’s Community pages (1, 2). It brings all the latest features like new widgets, lock screen customizations, a new app drawer, and a new quick settings experience. The update also brings Google’s Circle to Search to these devices, among other Nothing OS 3 features.

Image Credit: Beebom

The overall size of the update is 1.46 GB on both the Phone (1) and CMF Phone 1. The update is rolling out in batches, so you may not receive it instantly. Ideally, if all goes well, it may take 3-4 days to roll out to all Phone (1) and CMF Phone users.

Nothing Phone (1) came out in July 2022 with Android 12, which means Nothing OS 3 with Android 15 is probably the last major update the phone will get. CMF Phone 1, on the other hand, should get one more major update as it launched with Android 14.

What are your thoughts on the Nothing Phone (1) and CMF Phone receiving Android 15? Have you tried it yet? Let us know in the comments.