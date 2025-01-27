Nothing Drops Its First Phone 3 Teaser with One Major Upgrade on the Horizon

When we talk about a fast-growing smartphone maker in recent years, Nothing comes to mind. The London-based tech brand has already cracked the mainstream market with its affordable 2A and CMF smartphones. However, it’s been over a year since we saw a proper flagship from the company. But now we have an official teaser for the upcoming Nothing Phone 3 hinting at a big upgrade.

On Monday, Nothing’s official X account shared a post teasing an image of what looks like cutouts for a triple camera setup. The title for the post reads “Power in Perspective. 4 March 10:00 GMT.” So the next phone from the company will feature a third, probably telephoto lens along with the main and the ultra-wide angle sensors.

Power in Perspective. 4 March 10:00 GMT. pic.twitter.com/D10WiYwov0— Nothing (@nothing) January 27, 2025

The mention of “Power” also hints that the phone could sport a flagship chipset. It is unlikely that the company will opt for the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite, given the trend of their older devices. But we could see the phone featuring Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 (benchmarks), 8 Gen 3, or go with MediaTek’s offerings.

According to the date mentioned in the teaser, the Nothing Phone 3 will launch on March 4th. Nothing has also been teasing the design of the device with posts including a rough scribble of the device. They even shared an image of the Pokémon Arcanine, which is a tradition with the phone maker whenever they are about to come up with a new device.

Aside from these, the Phone 3 could also feature an additional button as revealed in the Nothing OS 3.0 teaser. It is worth mentioning that rumors are floating around of a possible Phone 3a. This is likely given the success of the Phone 2a last year. But I feel it is high time we see a flagship phone from Nothing. They will launch a 3a and a CMF Phone 2 later anyway, so at least give enthusiasts what they want.