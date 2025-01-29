Leaked Specifications Point to Nothing’s Next Device – Phone (3a)

The anticipation for Nothing’s next smartphone is at its peak. The brand recently dropped a teaser for an upcoming event set for March 4, and we initially believed it could be for the Nothing Phone (3). But seems like the company wants to go in a different direction, building upon the success of the Phone (2a). Nothing’s next device will likely be the Phone (3a), and we now have possible specs for the device as well.

Leakster Gadget Bits shared a post listing out all the key specs of the Nothing Phone (3a). As you can see, the model number of the device will be A059. This time, the (a) series will include a Qualcomm processor, going with the mid-tier Snapdragon 7s Gen 3. On the front, it features a 6.8-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone will include a triple camera array with a new 50MP telephoto lens and an 8MP ultrawide sensor ditching the 50MP lens. The battery capacity will be 5000mAh and supports 45 watt fast charging. Of course, we can’t miss out on Nothing’s iconic flair of Glyph lights. The Phone 3a will come out of the box running Nothing OS 3.1 based on Android 15.

Another tipster Yogesh Brar also talked about how Nothing will release 3 more devices before coming out with the Nothing Phone (3) starting with the (3a). The device could launch on March 4. This was confirmed by the brand in their teaser video released just a couple of days ago. We weren’t sure if it would be the Phone 3 or the 3a, but now that it seems everything but confirmed.

Going by these leaks, the Nothing Phone (3a) could be one of the best devices under $500. The company also intends to release a Nothing Phone (3a) Plus. This could then be followed by the CMF Phone 2. These devices could further help the brand emerge in developing markets, but the news is disappointing for many including me who were waiting for a proper flagship.