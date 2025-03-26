Home > News > Nothing Phone (3a) Gets New Update with Enhanced Camera and Essential Key Functionality

Nothing Phone (3a) Gets New Update with Enhanced Camera and Essential Key Functionality

Abubakar Mohammed
Nothing Phone 3a vs Nothing Phone 3a Pro design comparison shot 2
In Short
  • Nothing is rolling out Nothing OS 3.1 build V3.1-250320-2319 update to Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro.
  • The update brings improvements to cameras and Always-on display transition animations.
  • You can now use the Essential key inside the camera app with voice and text input.

It’s been almost a month since the London-based startup Nothing launched its newest mid-range device, the Nothing Phone (3a) and (3a) Pro (review). The first Nothing OS 3.1 update rolled out a few weeks ago, bringing a slew of features like Essential key widgets and many improvements. Well, Nothing is now rolling out the second Nothing OS 3.1 update to the Phone (3a) series.

The new Nothing OS 3.1 update with build number V3.1-250320-2319 is now rolling out with improvements to the Essential Key, Camera/UI, and an improved always-on display. The update size is 96.60 MB and is hitting phones in a staged manner.

Nothing OS 3.1 changelog Nothing Phone 3a Pro

As for the changelog, Nothing claims their new camera improvements bring a more intuitive zoom interaction, fixing the reddish skin tone issue in the front-facing camera, and enhanced white balance in indoor shots. Besides, there are improvements in white balance, clarity and tone, focusing accuracy at 2x zoom, portraits, and performance of the camera app.

However, by far the biggest addition in this update is the ability to use the Essential key inside the Camera app. This means you can use your voice input or text to capture and store something that’s in front of you that you want to be reminded about.

Also Read: We Shot 900+ Photos with the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro and Its Camera Will Surprise You!
Essential Space in camera app and camera zoom improvements

Some other improvements include better Essential space performance, improved AOD and transition animations, and various bug fixes and stability improvements. Nothing has also shared a roadmap for upcoming Essential space features which includes Smart Collections, Focused Search, and Flip to Record.

What are your thoughts on the new Nothing Phone (3a) update and Essential key? Let us know in the comments below.

#Tags
#Nothing

Abubakar Mohammed

Abubakar covers Tech at Beebom, with his passion for technology tracing back to 2011 when he received a Dell Inspiron 5100 as a gift. He's also a passionate advocate for the right-to-repair movement, believing in empowering users to maintain and extend the life of their devices. Outside the tech world, he enjoys watching anime and exploring his newfound enthusiasm for Japanese cars. In his free time, you'll often find him immersed in Genshin Impact or researching his next gadget purchase. Before joining Beebom, he contributed to leading publications like Android Police, How-To Geek, and Fossbytes.

