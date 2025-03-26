Nothing Phone (3a) Gets New Update with Enhanced Camera and Essential Key Functionality

It’s been almost a month since the London-based startup Nothing launched its newest mid-range device, the Nothing Phone (3a) and (3a) Pro (review). The first Nothing OS 3.1 update rolled out a few weeks ago, bringing a slew of features like Essential key widgets and many improvements. Well, Nothing is now rolling out the second Nothing OS 3.1 update to the Phone (3a) series.

The new Nothing OS 3.1 update with build number V3.1-250320-2319 is now rolling out with improvements to the Essential Key, Camera/UI, and an improved always-on display. The update size is 96.60 MB and is hitting phones in a staged manner.

As for the changelog, Nothing claims their new camera improvements bring a more intuitive zoom interaction, fixing the reddish skin tone issue in the front-facing camera, and enhanced white balance in indoor shots. Besides, there are improvements in white balance, clarity and tone, focusing accuracy at 2x zoom, portraits, and performance of the camera app.

However, by far the biggest addition in this update is the ability to use the Essential key inside the Camera app. This means you can use your voice input or text to capture and store something that’s in front of you that you want to be reminded about.

Some other improvements include better Essential space performance, improved AOD and transition animations, and various bug fixes and stability improvements. Nothing has also shared a roadmap for upcoming Essential space features which includes Smart Collections, Focused Search, and Flip to Record.

What are your thoughts on the new Nothing Phone (3a) update and Essential key? Let us know in the comments below.