Nothing OS 3.0 Stable Rollout Begins for Phone (2) and (2a)

Abubakar Mohammed
Nothing Phone 2a in white colorway showing the About phone screen with Nothing OS 3.0 version
Image Credit: Beebom
In Short
  • Nothing OS 3.0 stable is rolling out to Nothing Phone (2) and Phone (2a) users.
  • The update brings Android 15, new customization options, and the much-awaited Nothing Gallery app.
  • Besides, the Quick Settings panels have been revamped and new widgets have been added.

After a month-long beta testing, Nothing is finally rolling out stable Nothing OS 3.0 (review) at once to Nothing Phone (2) and Phone (2a). The update brings with it Android 15, a slew of new features, and much-needed UI improvements.

The London-based firm posted on X that stable Nothing OS 3.0 update is now gradually rolling out to Nothing Phone (2) and (2a) users as of December 18. Some highlights of the update include Android 15, new lock screen clock customizations, Quick Settings revamp, new Widgets, iOS-like folders, and more features mentioned in our Nothing OS 3.0 features article.

As for other devices, the CMF Phone 1 got the Open Beta 1 around a week ago followed by Phone (1) and Phone (2a) Plus a few days later. Going by the release dates, the Phone (2a) Plus should be the next to receive the stable Nothing OS 3.0 update by next week. As for the other two mid-range devices, expect them to get the update in January or even February next year.

nothing os 3.0 quick settings panel expanded
Image Credit: Anshuman Jain/ Beebom

Nothing OS 3.0’s standout features are a revamped Quick Settings panel and a new typography. The new Quick Settings is much more customizable and the font changes make the UI text easier to read. Besides, the new Gallery app keeps things simple. But it incorporates useful features like Super Search, Search by keywords or faces, and AI-assisted editing tools.

Shared widgets help you, well, share photos, react to them, and compete in steps. Countdown widgets help you keep track of the exact days remaining until an event. It comes with different shapes and a red fill theme.

Lastly, the new Lock screen clock and customization options bring new clock styles. It lets you choose between having more widgets on the lock screen or fewer widgets and a stylish clock.

What are your thoughts on Nothing OS 3.0? What additional features would you have liked to see in the update? Let us know in the comments.

