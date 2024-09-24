Nothing Phone (3) Spotted in the Ear (open) Launch Video

Expanding its audio wearable lineup beyond in-ear and half-ear designs, Nothing unveiled the Ear (open) today. The announcement video also introduced us to the next Nothing OS update, Nothing OS 3.0, which, mind you, looks fantastic and everything the community ever wanted. However, you might have missed a cheeky Nothing Phone (3) easter egg that the Carl Pei-led company snuck into the video.

Yeah, as the title says, the announcement video namedrops the Nothing Phone (3) to get the fans hyped for the company’s upcoming flagship smartphone. While talking about how the software development team at Nothing changed the typography from N-Dot to Sans Serif for a cleaner look, the camera pans to a few Nothing OS 3.0 mockups on the table.

This is when you can notice the redesigned Nothing OS 3.0 settings app with the “Finish setting up Phone (3)” text at the top. In the video, you can scrub to the 6:54 mark to see the text with a yellow background (first spotted by my colleague Abubakar) on the Settings page:

Now, looking at the image above, we can’t be sure whether it is the Nothing Phone (3) with a new design or just a dummy mockup that the software team has in place to test the new UI and design changes in the software. However, one thing’s for sure; the Nothing team is working on the Phone (3) actively, and it should launch very soon.

Currently, nothing concrete is known about the Nothing Phone (3)’s design and specifications. I’m excited to see how the team will evolve the Glyph Interface design and make it more useful, and all the AI features that Pei talked about a while ago. I just hope it does not copy the iPhone 16 camera control button; they already copied the iOS app drawer and it looks awful.

I know, fans are also eagerly waiting to know the chipset that will power the next smartphone and whether it will have more than two rear cameras. What are your expectations from Nothing Phone (3)? Let us know in the comments below.