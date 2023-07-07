Nothing Phone (2) Will Also Be Available Offline in India; See Where!

Next week, Nothing is scheduled to release the much-anticipated Phone (2), and as part of that, the London-based tech brand is also gearing up to set up its offline kiosks in various countries as it did with the Phone (1). However, this time around, for the first time ever, Nothing will bring its Pop-Up store called Nothing Drop to India. Keep reading to know more.

Nothing Drop In India!

Nothing will open a special offline Pop-Up store will open in Lulu Mall, Bengaluru on July 14. This will give you the opportunity to directly purchase the smartphone offline from the official Nothing Team from 7 pm. Not only that, but you will also receive exclusive perks and gifts for purchases made via the kiosk.

Apart from the star of the show, you will also be able to purchase the recently announced Ear (2) Black Edition, the earlier launched Ear (stick), a 45W Nothing-branded power adapter, and Phone (2) accessories.

It will also be sold online via Flipkart and the pre-orders for the smartphone have also already begun. The Nothing offline kiosks will also make an appearance in Dubai, New York, London, Tokyo, Kuala Lumpur, Berlin, Dublin, and Rotterdam.

To recall, the Phone (2) will sport a 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED display and will come with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset under the hood. There could be a 50MP primary camera coupled with a 50MP ultra-wide lens. The selfie shooter is expected to be 32MP. A 4,700mAh battery is expected to keep the device juiced up with support for 45W wired fast charging. The device could also have an optical sensor and an official IP rating and will most likely run Nothing OS 2.0 based on Android 13.

As for the pricing, the Phone (2) is expected to arrive at Rs 45,000. At this price point, it will interesting to see how well the device holds up against the competition like the iQOO Neo 7 Pro. We will keep you posted with the details when the Phone (2) launches next week, so, stay tuned!