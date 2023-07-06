Nothing Phone (2) Indian Price and Almost the Entire Spec Sheet Leaks

The Nothing Phone (2) is a few days away from its grand unveiling and the leaks don’t want to stop. After the phone went sold out as part of its pre-booking, we now have some details on its Indian price and almost an entire spec sheet. Check out the details right below.

Nothing Phone 2 Details Leaked

Tipster Yogesh Brar has shared that the Nothing Phone (2) price in India could be Rs 42,000 or Rs 43,000. This is relatively more expensive than the Phone (1), which started at Rs 32,999 and even went under Rs 30,000 due to bank offers and stuff.

This could also be the starting price of the Nothing Phone (2) and the high-end variant could cost way more, something that was tipped via a previous leak. If the new leak turns true, this can be pretty disappointing for many who have been eying the upcoming device. But, this was bound to happen. The use of a high-end Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset calls for an increase in price but what would make anyone furious, is the recently launched iQOO Neo 7 Pro’s price in India. With the same chipset, it has starting price of Rs 34,999!

Nonetheless, we will have to wait for the final during the July 11 launch. The leak also talks about the possible specs. As confirmed earlier, there will be a 6.7-inch display, which could be OLED in nature and support an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1’s presence is already known to all.

Expect a 50MP main camera with OIS and a 50MP ultra-wide lens, along with a 32MP selfie shooter. There will be a 4,700mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging and 15W wireless fast charging, Android 13-based Nothing OS 2.0, and an IP rating. The Nothing Phone (2) is likely to get three years of major updates and four years of security ones. And the transparent design with the Glyph Interface is also confirmed.

Nothing Phone 2



– 6.7" FHD+ OLED, 120Hz (adaptive)

– Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

– Camera: 50MP (IMX890) (f/1.9) (OIS) + 50MP (UW) (JN1)

– Selfie: 32MP

– Android 13, Nothing OS 2.0 (3+4 updates)

– optical fingerprint, IP rating

– 4,700mAh battery, 33W / 15W



Price: ₹42/43k— Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) July 6, 2023

Since the Nothing Phone (2) launch date is nearing, it would be best to wait for official details. Stay tuned for further updates and do comments your thoughts on the Phone (2) price in the comments below.