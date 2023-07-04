iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G with a Dedicated Gaming Chip Arrives In India

The iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G has been launched by iQOO after numerous teasers. The device was officially teased last month by Nipun Marya, the CEO of iQOO himself. It is a high-end gaming smartphone that boasts impressive features such as the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, a vegan leather back, and more. That said, let’s learn about the complete specifications of the iQOO Neo 7 Pro.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G: Specs and Features

The Neo 7 Pro 5G smartphone boasts a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, peak brightness of 1300 nits, and an instant touch sampling rate of up to 1200Hz. With a contrast ratio of 8,00,00,00:1, DCI-P3 color gamut, and the ability to reproduce 1.07 billion colors, this panel delivers an unparalleled visual experience.

The AMOLED display is shielded by Schott Xensation Up display material. Other notable features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, always-on display (AOD) functionality, and much more. The device has a metallic mid-frame and offers you a choice of either an orange vegan leather back or a black AG glass back. Plus, you can use your smartphone as a remote control, thanks to the IR blaster at the top section of the mid-frame.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and the Adreno 730 GPU. It includes a maximum of 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Moreover, it is possible to virtually expand the RAM by 8GB. To keep the device at a comfortable temperature, iQOO has included a 4,013 square mm Vapor Chamber. This smartphone comes equipped with a specialized Gaming Chipset that can reach up to 120fps and is supported by an X-Axis Linear 4D Vibration Motor.

The triple rear camera array at the back is home to a 50MP Samsung GN5 sensor with Gimbal-level Stabilization. There is also an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro lens. The center punch-hole camera is 16MP. There are camera features like Panorama mode, Sports mode, night mode, Dual-View mode, and much more. In terms of video, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro’s rear camera supports 4K @ 60fps recording whereas the front camera is capped at 720p @ 30fps.

The device is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that you can charge from 1% to 100% in just 25 minutes. It supports dual 5G nano SIM and 12 5G bands for connectivity, along with Bluetooth version 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6. The device runs on Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 13. Additional features of the device include Gyroscope Enhancement, an Accelerometer, E-compass, dual Stereo Speakers, Motion Control, a pre-installed iQOO browser, and many more.

Price and Availability

The iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G has been priced starting at Rs 34,999 in India. Check out the price of both configurations right here:

8GB+128GB: Rs 34,999

12GB+256GB: Rs 37,999

You can grab the iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G in Dark Storm (matte glass) and Fearless Flame (orange vegan leather) color options. The company is also offering an early bird discount of Rs 1,000 on both variants, along with Rs 2,000 instant discount on SBI and ICICI debit/ credit/ EMI transactions. Will the Nothing Phone (2) be able to match this aggressive pricing? We will find out next week.