Nothing Ear (2) Black Edition Finally Arrives; Check out the Details!

Carl Pei’s Nothing launched its third TWS, the Nothing Ear (2) earlier this year. The earbuds came in a white matte finish with the iconic transparent design identity of the London-based brand, just like the Nothing Ear (1). And now, the company has announced the sleek Nothing ear (2) Black Edition. Here are the details.

Nothing Ear (2) Announced In Black Color Option

The Nothing Ear (2) keeps the original Ear (2) philosophy intact but now comes in black. The lid has a smoky black matte finish. It has the same price as its original variant and is priced at Rs 9,999 and will be available from July 21 via Flipkart and select retail outlets. Those of you who have pre-ordered the upcoming Phone (2), will be able to purchase the TWS from July 11.

The earbuds have also got the new Advanced Equalizer feature available on the Nothing X app. This enables audio customizations via a parametric 8-band equalizer with a real-time preview of the changes and is also available for the Ear (stick) earbuds. There’s also the new Noise Reduction feature to avoid background noises but it is only available for the Ear (stick).

It retains the same semi-transparent design for the case and the earbuds that give us a sneak peek into the internal components of the TWS. It still sports the same level of portability and small footprint as the white version.

As for the specs, the Ear (2) ships with 11.6mm dynamic drivers for deep bass, clearer vocals, and enhanced treble. There is also support for Hi-Res audio and the LHDC 5.0 codec technology for enhanced audio separation with support for up to 24 bit/192 kHz frequency at 1Mbps speed. There is support for personalized Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). With a playback time of 36 hours, the Ear (2) can offer long-session music listening on a single charge.

Using the Nothing X app, you can create a Personalized Sound Profile using the Ear (2) tailor-made for your listening preferences. It has also support for features like low-latency mode, Google Fast Pair, press controls, and much more. There is also an IP54 rating (for the earbuds) and an IP55 rating (for the charging case).

So, will you buy the new Nothing Ear (2) in black? Let us know in the comments below.