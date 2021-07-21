Carl Pei’s newest startup Nothing is gearing up to unveil its first-ever product, a pair of TWS earbuds called the Nothing ear (1), next week. Now, ahead of its launch on July 27, we have the first look at the unique, almost transparent charging case, which will house and charge the TWS earbuds.

Nothing ear (1) Charging Case Revealed

After confirming the price and the fact that Nothing ear (1) will feature high-end active noise cancelation (ANC), Carl Pei shared some more details about the device in a recent interview with CNET. The publication also shared images of the transparent charging case that will house the Nothing ear (1) TWS earbuds. However, the design of the earbuds is still under wraps.

For those unaware, after starting his new venture, Pei partnered with various designers to make his vision of transparent electronic devices a reality. For the ear (1), Nothing has joined hands with a Swedish consumer electronics brand Teenage Engineering to create a unique transparent design.

The company has shared official videos to showcase the challenges and obstacles that they had to overcome to design the Nothing ear (1). Moreover, Pei has mentioned a particular challenge that they faced while designing the TWS earbuds, and that’s obviously creating a transparent design that does not look cheap in any way.

Now, coming to the charging case, you can see in the images above, it has an almost transparent design along with two dedicated slots to house and charge the earbuds. As per Pei, the Nothing ear (1) will be able to deliver up to 24 hours of battery life combined with the case with ANC turned on. The battery life will go up to 36 hours with ANC turned off.

Although the device is confirmed to feature AirPods Pro-level ANC, it has been priced pretty aggressively. In India, we have learned that Nothing ear (1) will be priced at just Rs 5,999, which is much lower than the price of Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro (Rs. 15,990) and the AirPods Pro, which retail for Rs. 24,900 in India. Instead of competing with these devices, Nothing ear (1) will compete with the likes of more budget-centric devices such as the Google Pixel Buds A.

The company will launch the Nothing ear (1) on July 27 at a virtual launch event, which will be live-streamed on its official website.