An unidentified Samsung smartphone has popped up on the Geekbench database with the model number vSM-N986U, which suggests that it might be the next flagship phablet from the company, the Galaxy Note 20+ 5G. The listing further suggests that the device will pack 8GB of RAM and run Android 10 out-of-the-box.

The phone also comes with the Qualcomm ‘kona’ SoC, which is the chipmaker’s internal codename for the Snapdragon 865. Online speculations, however, suggest that Samsung might actually use the Snapdragon 865+ in the upcoming device. That’s because the frequency of the CPU cores in the upcoming phone is listed as 3.09GHz, which is significantly higher than the 2.84GHz CPU clock in the standard 865 that powers the US versions of the Galaxy S20 devices.

The Galaxy Note20 + will use the Snapdragon 865+ processor. Why do you say this? Because from the Geekbench results, we found that the processor's large core frequency is as high as 3.09GHz, and the 865 frequency is 2.84GHz, so we have reasons to think that it is 865+ . pic.twitter.com/I9bU87RPRD — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) April 2, 2020

One thing worth noting here is that benchmark scores are real easy to fake, so take these listings with a pinch of salt, as always. In any case, even if it’s a legitimate listing, we’re still months away from the launch, so both hardware specs and software feature are subject to change. Either way, given that we’re already starting to see the first reports about the Galaxy Note 20 series, it shouldn’t be long before we get more info on the devices.

Samsung announced its Galaxy Note 10 lineup in August last year, but given the coronavirus lockdowns and its effects on global businesses, it’s not immediately clear as to whether the Note 20 series will also follow a similar release schedule this time around. We also don’t know a whole lot about the Galaxy Note 20 lineup, but we expect the devices to ship with top-of-the-line hardware and One UI 2.5 out-of-the-box.