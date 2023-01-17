Nokia T21 Tablet with a 2K Display Arrives in India; Check out the Details!

Nokia has a new budget tablet for people in India. The new Nokia T21 comes with a 2K display, Android 12, and more to compete with the likes of the Redmi Pad, the Lenovo Tab P11 5G, and more options in the country. Check out the details below.

Nokia T21: Specs and Features

The Nokia T21 has a 10.36-inch 2K display with an SGS low blue light certification and support for HD content on Netflix. It also supports a stylus.

The tablet is powered by the Unisoc T612 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, which can be expanded by up to 512GB via a memory card.

There’s an 8MP rear camera, along with a selfie shooter of the same configuration. The T21 gets an 8,200mAh battery, which is claimed to retain 80% capacity even after 800 charging cycles. It runs Android 12 and will get two major updates and three security ones. It supports 18W charging.

There’s also support for Google Kids Space and Entertainment Space for access to online content via top OTT platforms. Furthermore, the Nokia T21 comes with OZO Spatial Audio, NFC support, 4G, facial recognition, and an IP52 rating. It has an aluminum build with a 60% recycled plastic antenna cover.

Price and Availability

The Nokia T21 retails at Rs 17,999 (Wi-Fi only) and Rs 18,999 for the LTE model. It can now be pre-booked and will be up for grabs, starting January 22 via leading offline and online stores. It comes in a Charcoal Grey color.

If you pre-book, you will get Rs 1,000 off. Plus, as a launch offer, customers can get a free Free Flip cover worth Rs 1999.