Nokia C32 to Launch in India Soon; Details Emerge

The Nokia C32 is finally set to arrive in India very soon. The device will succeed the Nokia C31 launched in India last year. We now have the C32 device leaked in its full glory, including, details on its specs and price. Continue reading below to know more.

Nokia C32 Details Leaked

A report by 91Mobiles suggests that the Nokia C32 will most likely launch on May 23 or in June and is expected to be an affordable offering. The smartphone could start at Rs 9,999 to rival options from Motorola, Redmi, and Realme.

The specifications will be similar to the phone’s global variant introduced recently. It is expected to come with a 6.5-inch 2D curved HD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The interesting bit would be a glass back and a metallic finish, which is a rarity in the budget price range. You can also expect an IP52 rating for water and dust resistance.

The phone could be powered by the Unisoc SC9863A chipset and pack up to 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The device will also offer 3GB of virtual memory expansion and 256GB of storage expansion via microSD card support.

There could be a 50MP primary camera, along with a 2MP camera. The selfie shooter could stand at 8MP. The Nokia C32 could get a 5,000mAh battery with 10W power support and run stock Android 13 out of the box. Other expected features include a fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button, a Face Unlock feature, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth version 5.2, FM radio, 4G, and more. The device is expected to arrive in Autumn Green, Charcoal, and Beach Pink color options.

Since the expected launch date is so close, we can expect some official confirmation very soon. Till then, stay tuned with us!