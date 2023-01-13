Lenovo Tab P11 5G with a 2K Display Introduced in India

Lenovo has introduced a new tablet in India after the recent Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen), which is its first 5G tablet in the premium segment. The new Tab P11 5G comes with support for sub-6GHz 5G networks, a 2K display, and more. Here are the details to explore.

Lenovo Tab P11 5G: Specs and Features

The new Tab P11 5G is another addition to the Tab P11 series and comes with an 11-inch IPS 2K display with support for 400 nits of brightness and Dolby Vision. It also comes with a TÜV Rheinland certification for reduced blue light.

The tablet is powered by the Snapdragon 750G mobile platform with an Adreno 619 GPU. It comes equipped with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage. There’s support for extra storage of up to 512GB via a memory card.

The P11 5G has a 7,700mAh battery, which can provide up to 12 hours of video streaming and a talk time of up to 15 hours. It is claimed to take up to 3 hours to fully charge via a USB Type-C port. The device runs Android 11 and is upgradable to newer Android versions. Although, there’s no word on when this will happen.

You also get a 13MP rear camera, along with an 8MP front camera and a ToF sensor. Additionally, the Tab P11 5G supports quad JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos, a stylus (to be purchased separately), an IP52 rating, a nano SIM card slot, and more.

Price and Availability

The Lenovo Tab P11 5G is priced at Rs 29,999 for the 6GB+128GB model and Rs 34,999 for the 8GB+256GB version. This competes with the Realme Pad 5G, the Redmi Pad, and more.

It will exclusively be available to buy via Amazon India and Lenovo.com. You can get it in a Storm Grey color.