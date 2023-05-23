Nokia C32 Launched In India; Check out the Details!

After recent speculation of it launching soon, the Nokia C32 has now arrived in India. It succeeds the Nokia C31 introduced last year and packs 50MP cameras, Android 13, and much more. Check out the price, features, and more details below.

Nokia C32: Specs and Features

The Nokia C32 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D glass. The interesting part is that it has a metal chassis and a ‘toughened‘ glass back, which can be a rarity in sub-Rs 10,000 smartphones.

The smartphone is also IP52 dust and spill resistant. It is powered by the Unisoc SC9863A chipset with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The device also comes with 3GB of virtual RAM and 256GB of storage expansion via microSD card support.

On the camera front, the smartphone offers a 50MP primary camera with a 2MP secondary camera. The front camera is rated at 8MP. There are camera features like Night mode, Portrait mode, HDR, and more. The device is claimed to offer 3 days of battery life, thanks to the 5,000mAh battery and AI-powered battery-saving features. There is a 10W adapter inside the box. The smartphone runs stock Android 13 out of the box.

Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Face Unlock support, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth version 5.2, FM radio, and more. The device is available in Mint, Charcoal, and Beach Pink color options.

Price and Availability

The Nokia C32 is priced at Rs 8,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant and Rs 9,499 for the 4GB+128GB version. It is up for purchase via the official Nokia India online store.

Additionally, the smartphone comes with a 1-year replacement guarantee. You can also avail of no-cost EMI for 6 months at Rs 1,584 per month.

Buy Nokia C32 via Nokia