Nokia G42 5G Phone Launched Under Rs 13,000

HMD Global has launched a new affordable smartphone, the Nokia G42 5G in India. The smartphone falls under Rs 15,000 and brings features like a 90Hz display, 50MP AI rear cameras, and more. Have a look at the price, features, and more.

Nokia G42 5G: Specs and Features

The Nokia G42 5G has a rectangular rear camera bump with three cameras arranged vertically, along with an LED flash. The back panel is 65% recyclable. This includes the 50MP AI main camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. There’s an 8MP selfie shooter. You get to try camera features like the Night mode, AI portrait mode, HDR, and more.

Upfront, there’s a 6.56-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and waterdrop notch. It supports an aspect ratio of 20:9 and 560 nits of peak brightness. The phone is ‘Made in India.‘

The Nokia G42 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 480+ chipset, which has an octa-core setup clocked at up to 2.2GHz. The phone comes equipped with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, along with the provision of an extra 5GB of RAM, thanks to the extended RAM functionality. There’s an option to expand the storage by up to 1TB via a memory card.

The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for a 20W charger. It runs Android 13 and will get two years of updates and three years of security updates. The Nokia G42 5G supports OZO Playback, which is the audio boost mode for enhanced audio output.

Additionally, it features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock, an IP52 rating, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port.

Price and Availability

The Nokia G42 5G has a launch price of Rs 12,599 and will be up for grabs, starting September 15 via Amazon. It comes in So Purple and So Grey colorways.