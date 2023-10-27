Nokia 105 Classic Feature Phone Introduced with UPI Support

HMD Global-owned Nokia has launched a new feature phone, the Nokia 105 Classic in India. The phone has one of the main highlights in the form of UPI support and comes under Rs 1,000. This comes after the company recently launched the Nokia 105 feature phone. Check out the price, features, and more.

Nokia 105 Classic: Specs and Features

The Nokia 105 Classic has a compact and easy-to-hold design and has gone through various durability tests, making it easier for it to withstand tough conditions. There’s a well-spaced keypad, which makes it easier to type without the need for looking at the phone.

As mentioned earlier, the USP is support for UPI, which can enable easy instant payments via UPI ‘123Pay.‘ Even the recent Nokia 105 comes with support for UPI.

Commenting on the launch, HMD Global VP- India & APAC Ravi Kunwar, said, “We are excited to launch an exciting upgrade to market-leading feature phone with the new Nokia 105 Classic, more relevant than ever with a stylish new design and the UPI feature. With the feature-packed Nokia 105 Classic in the under INR 1000 segment, we strive to bridge the digital divide and enable financial access for all.“

The phone is backed by an 800mAh battery, which is said to provide for a full day’s usage. It also comes with a wireless FM radio.

To recall, Jio introduced its JioBharat B1 4G feature phone, which comes with JioPay to enable UPI payments. It also comes with 4G support, a big 2.4-inch display, FM radio, expandable storage, and more. It is priced at Rs 1,299.

Price and Availability

The Nokia 105 Classic starts at Rs 999 and comes in four variants: single-SIM, dual-SIM, with a charger, and without a charger. The feature phones will be available in Charcoal and Blue colorways via the company’s website and leading retail stores. It comes with a year’s warranty.