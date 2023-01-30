NoiseFit Force Smartwatch Launched in India

Noise has introduced the new NoiseFit Force smartwatch in India. This one comes with a rugged design, the ability to make Bluetooth-enabled calls, and more features. Check out the price and features below.

NoiseFit Force: Specs and Features

The NoiseFit Force has an impact-resistant build and features a 1.32-inch round display with 550 nits of brightness and a screen resolution of 360×360 pixels. There’s support for over 150 watch faces. It also includes a functional rotating crown.

The watch enables Bluetooth Calling and provides access to AI voice assistance. The various health features include heart rating tracking, sleep tracking, and SpO2 tracking, along with the ability to monitor the steps. Users will also get the ability to track the breathing exercise.

The NoiseFit Force also has multiple sports modes to track activities like walking, running, treadmill, cycling, and more. It can keep running for up to 7 days on a single charge. With Bluetooth Calling enabled, the battery life will be reduced to about 2 days.

Additional features like an alarm clock, a stopwatch, reminders, notifications from various social media apps, camera controls, sedentary reminders, and much more.

Price and Availability

The new NoiseFit Force is priced at Rs 2,499 and will be available via Amazon and the company’s website, starting February 3. As an early bird offer, users will get Rs 300 off upon purchase.

The watch comes in Lunar Black, Teal Green, and Misty Grey colors.