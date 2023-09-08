Noise Air Buds 3 & Air Buds Pro 3 Launched In India; Starts at Rs 1,399

Indian consumer tech brand Noise has expanded its Air Buds TWS portfolio in India with the launch of the Air Buds 3 and the Air Buds Pro 3 TWS earbuds. These cater to the budget wearable segment, providing competitive features like ANC support, Bluetooth 5.3 support, up to 45 hours of playback time, and much more. Have a look at the price and the complete specifications of both the TWS earbuds below.

Noise Air Buds Pro 3: Specs and Features

The Air Buds Pro 3 features an in-ear design with a glossy stem and is made out of plastic. The glossy part of the earbuds facilitates touch controls and the soft silicone ear tips ensure you can enjoy longer listening sessions without any discomfort. These earbuds rest within a pebble-shaped plastic charging case.

It is equipped with 13mm drivers and Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) of up to 30dB for an enhanced audio listening experience. For superior call quality, the Air Buds Pro 3 is equipped with a quad-mic array that supports Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) to provide a distortion-free calling experience. This is further enhanced by Bluetooth v5.3 with Hyper Sync support and super low latency of 45ms.

You can use the earbuds for up to 45 hours of continuous playback time on a single charge, thanks to Noise’s proprietary Instacharge technology. This will help you gain 180 minutes of playback time on a 10-minute charge. It is also IPX5 water-resistant.

Noise Air Buds 3: Specs and Features

The Air Buds 3 is a trimmed-down version of the Air Buds Pro 3 TWS earbuds for those users who are looking to avail an impressive audio listening experience under Rs 1,500. These earbuds are also crafted out of plastic with soft silicone tips to avoid discomfort. But, unlike the Pro variant the vanilla Air Buds 3 ships with a textured matte step that’s equipped with capacitive sensors to let you control your music and calls.

In terms of audio, it is also equipped with 13mm drivers and a quad mic setup that supports Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC). However, it misses out on ANC. And if you intend to game with this TWS, you can expect a smooth experience thanks to 45ms of ultra-low latency.

On a single charge, you can gain up to 45 hours of playback time and can easily gain 200 minutes of continuous playback time with a 10-minute charge thanks to Noise’s Instacharge technology. Additionally, the earbuds are also IPX5 water-resistant just like the Air Buds Pro 3.

Price and Availability

Noise has launched the Air Buds 3 Pro at an introductory price of Rs 1,799 and the Air Buds 3 for Rs 1,399. Both TWS will be available at this price only for the first 500 customers. You can buy the latest Air Buds 3 series from the official Noise website, Amazon, and Flipkart, starting from 12th September, 2023.