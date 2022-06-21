Noise i1 Smart Glass with Touch Controls, Swappable Lenses Launched in India

Noise, the home-grown electronic wearables brand, has come a long way since it started selling smartwatches and TWS earphones in 2018. We saw the company lead the smartwatch market in the country earlier this year, beating competitors like Boat and Fire-Boltt. Now, Noise is foraying into the smart eyewear sector with the launch of its first smart glass, the Noise i1 in India. Check out the details below.

Noise i1 Smart Glass: Specs and Features

The Noise i1 comes in two variants, namely, the i1 Round and the i1 Square, and offers various smart features like hands-free calling, music, voice assistants, and more. It is developed by Noise Labs, which was set up by the company earlier this year.

The Noise i1 leverages Bluetooth version 5.1 technology to connect with smartphones. The smart frames support both iOS and Android, and thanks to the company’s Hyper Sync technology, it automatically connects to a device as soon as its temples are open and turn off when they are closed.

Users can enjoy listening to music or attending hands-free calls using the built-in speakers with a 16.2mm driver. The glasses support the company’s Guided audio technology that channels the audio right into the users’ ears. They can also control audio playback, calls, and summon voice assistants using multi-functional touch controls on the temples.

The Noise i1, as per the company, can deliver up to 9 hours of battery life on a single charge, considering music is played at 70% volume. Although it takes around 1.5 hours to fully charge, users can leverage the wearable’s Instacharge tech to juice it up for a 120-min playtime in just 15 minutes.

The Noise i1 includes a pair of sunglass lenses that are certified to provide 99% protection from UVA/B rays. They also come with a transparent lens with a blue light-filtering layer that users can swap while working in front of screens for long hours. Furthermore, they can swap the lenses with their existing doctor-prescribed lenses to make the Noise i1 their primary eyewear. Other than these, the smart eyewear has a minimalistic carrying case and IPX4 rating for water resistance. It weighs around 47g.

Price and Availability

The Noise i1 is priced pretty aggressively in India and comes at just Rs 5,999, which includes the UVA/B protecting transparent lenses worth Rs 3,999. Customers will also get a flat 5% discount with UPI payments on Noise’s official website. So, what do you think about Noise’s first smart eyewear? Would you buy one? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.