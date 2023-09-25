boAt Ultima Vogue with an AMOLED Display Launched

boAt has launched a new smartwatch, the Ultima Vogue in India. This is yet another affordable offering from the brand and comes with highlighting features like an AMOLED display, an IP rating, and much more, all coming at under Rs 3,500. Have a look at the details.

boAt Ultima Vogue: Specs and Features

The Ultima Vogue has a metal finish and comes with a square 1.96-inch AMOLED 3D curved display with 600 nits of brightness and a screen resolution of 410×502 pixels. The screen also supports the Always-on-Display (AOD) functionality. Plus, the watch has a functional crown to easily navigate and access the required options.

The boAt Ultima Vogue has support for Bluetooth Calling, thanks to the inbuilt speaker and microphone. You can use the dial pad via the watch and even save up to 20 phone numbers on it for easy access.

You also get a heart rate sensor, a SpO2 sensor, a period tracker, and a sleep tracker. There’s the option for stress management and the ability to track steps, calories, and distance. There are 100+ sports modes to monitor several physical activities like cycling, running, and much more. You can also earn boAt Crest Coins by achieving your fitness goals, which will work as motivation. All this can be accessed via the boAt Crest app.

The smartwatch can last up to 7 days on a single charge and also supports more than 100 cloud-based watch faces and utility features like Find My Phone, weather updates, remote camera/music controls, an alarm clock, a stopwatch, sedentary reminders, and much more. It supports Google Assistant and Siri and has an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance.

Price and Availability

The boAt Ultima Vogue is priced at Rs 2,999 for Beige, Brown Leather, Deep Blue, and Jet Black variants. The Metal Black option retails at Rs 3,299. The watch competes with options like the Fire-Boltt Dagger, the Noise Vortex, and more. It can now be bought via Amazon.

Buy boAt Ultima Vogue via Amazon