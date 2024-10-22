Alan Tudyk from Creature Commandos Will Appear In Superman Movie: James Gunn

2025 is approaching us with each passing day and so is the release of the new Superman movie starring David Corenswet as Superman. During the Creature Commandos panel at the New York Comic Con where James Gunn revealed the official trailer for Creature Commandos, he also revealed certain things about his upcoming projects with the DCU. In the event, he confirmed that Alan Tudyk, who voices Doctor Phosphorus in the upcoming Creature Commandos series will appear in the Superman movie. However, is he going to play the same role in the Superman movie? Find out in this article!

Alan Tudyk Will Not Appear as Doctor Phosphorus in the Superman Movie

Image Courtesy: Warner Bros. Discovery

Even though James Gunn has confirmed that Alan Tudyk will be appearing in Superman his role is being kept a secret since even on the IMDb listing of the movie his role has not been specified. James Gunn at the Creature Commandos panel stated that Alan already plays Doctor Phosphorus in Creature Commandos but his role in Superman is going to be completely different from that.

What Character Can Alan Tudyk Play in Superman?

However, this reveal is rather interesting because previously James Gunn had mentioned that voice actors will only play the characters they voice in live action. So, there is a possibility that James Gunn might be bluffing while saying that Alan will not appear as Doctor Phosphorus in Superman.

Alan Tudyk could also take up the role of Captain Cold, a minor Superman villain whom he had voiced before, and this time could bring us the live-action version of the villain for the first time. He could turn out to be one of the first villains Superman takes down in the movie but these are just speculations.

We do not have any solid information about this so let’s wait and see in what role he appears in the Superman movie. If we get a lead on this before the movie is released, we will let you folks asap.