James Gunn on the Verge of Finalizing the DCU Supergirl Casting

James Gunn is at full throttle in creating his brand new, Rebooted DCU and the casting for Kara Zor-El, AKA Supergirl for the DCU is in its final stages leaving only two candidates for the role. According to an exclusive report by The Hollywood Reporter, the screentests for Supergirl are currently being held in Atlanta in the presence of James Gunn and Peter Safran. Supergirl was last seen in The Flash played by Sasha Callie. She was supposed to carry on playing the role but due to the underperformance of the movie, she was dropped from the role and a new Supergirl is being cast for James Gunn’s DCU.

New DCU Supergirl: Last Two Contenders

The first contender for the new DCU’s as Supergirl is Milly Alcock, previously seen playing Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon, a spinoff prequel of Game of Thrones and the second one is Meg Donnelly who was seen in a short-run of The Winchesters, a spinoff of Supernaturals.

If we talk about who among the two can be cast for the role, Milly Alcock is a phenomenal actor considering her performance in House of the Dragon. Still, as far as I think, Meg Donnelly has a substantially higher chance of bagging the role of Supergirl in James Gunn’s new DCU.

The reason for this is simple, Meg has already played the voice actor for Supergirl after James Gunn took over DCU. She played Supergirl in a 2023 DC animated movie, Legion of Super-Heroes. Meg Donelly also played the voice of Supergirl in a three-part animated movie series Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths whose first installment was released on January 9, 2024.

So, with ample experience with the character, there is a pretty high chance of Meg Donelly bagging the role.

When Is Supergirl Going to Debut in the DCU?

Supergirl will make her debut in James Gunn’s first DCU movie, Superman: Legacy as a supporting character to David Corenswet’s Superman. However, she is going to make her full-fledged appearance in the new DCU with her standalone movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. This movie is going to be inspired by a comic run of the same name written by Tom Knight.

In a statement released on social media, James Gunn states-

Superman is a guy sent to Earth and raised by loving parents, where Supergirl in this story, she is a character raised on a chunk of Krypton. She watched everybody around her perish in some terrible way, so she’s a much more jaded character.”- James Gunn

Ana Nogueira is currently working on the script of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow and as of now, no director has been assigned to the movie, but since James Gunn is directing Superman: Legacy, there is a high chance of him taking this project under his wing as well. With that being said, let us wait and see who successfully bags the character of Supergirl, set to appear with the release of Superman: Legacy on July 11, 2025.