DC’s Latest Instagram Post Hints Nightwing Might Appear In Batman The Brave and the Bold

James Gunn’s DCU is shaping up pretty well with Superman set to release later this year. However, more than this new version of Superman, fans are looking forward to seeing who is going to be the new Batman in James Gunn’s DCU. Even though we have no news on who the new Caped Crusader will be, DC Studios might just have teased Nightwing’s appearance in Batman: The Brave and the Bold.

DC Opens Nightwing’s Casting

Earlier today, DC Offical made a post on Instagram with a picture of Nightwing from DC Animated Universe that stated “Nightwing lookalike competition tonight, my house, $50 cash prize”. This post was paired with a caption that said “Just gonna leave this here”. Image Courtesy: Instagram (Screenshot captured by Anmol Sachdeva/Beebom)

By the looks of it, this seems like a post made just for fun but when you think about it, this might not be the case. Recently, The Penguin aired its finale, and the next thing to come out of DC Studios is the animated series “Creature Commandos”. What I mean by this is that there is no relevance for this post to be made out of nowhere. The only explanation I can think of is that DC is actively looking for a live-action Nightwing to make an appearance in the next Batman movie. Now you might think it is too far-fetched, yes, it could be, but what I am about to say might change your opinion.

Nightwing Is the Lead Character in Batman: The Brave and the Bold’s Comic-Book Run

If you are familiar with the comic-book story of The Brave and the Bold, you know that more than Batman, the comic-book revolves around Damian and Dick Grayson. After Batman’s apparent death in the comic, Dick was the one who took up Batman’s mantle and worked with Damian’s Robin.

Nightwing as Batman was the one who taught Damian the importance of family, kindness, and also made him realize how important it was to have a father figure like Batman/Bruce Wayne who was there to support him instead of just molding him into a brutal assassin like his mother Talia al Ghul and the League of Assassins.

Nightwing’s inclusion in this upcoming Batman movie is crucial since Dick Grayson was the first Robin and if he is not present in the DCU, it would leave a blank space in the massive legacy of Batman and Robin. On top of that, adopting Dick Grayson was the thing that taught Bruce how to be a father. Even though he was not the best at it, his time with Grayson is what molded Batman into the father Damian Wayne needed in the canon storyline.

So, jumping directly to Damian’s Robin in Batman: The Brave and the Bold is not an ideal choice, and since James Gunn had already confirmed that the story he is building for the movie is heavily inspired by the comic-book run, it only solidifies the possibility of Nightwing appearing in the movie.