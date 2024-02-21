First Two Xbox-Exclusives for Switch Revealed in Nintendo Direct 2024

Nintendo held its 2024 Direct event, which revealed a lot of games that are being developed for the Switch in 2024. Apart from all the cutesy stuff, the company dropped the two Xbox-exclusive Game names that were in rumors to enter Nintendo Zone. Grounded and Pentiment are the two Xbox exclusives to join Nintendo Switch officially.

Earlier this month, Microsoft Games head Phil Spencer announced four Xbox-exclusive titles that will go to other platforms. While that event did not confirm the games, rumors suggested Grounded and Pentiment to be two of them. With Nintendo confirming these two games through its direct event, only time will tell how the audience receives this.

Grounded and Pentiment Coming to Nintendo Switch: But When?

Grounded was the first game to be revealed in the showcase event. It depicted the fun and multiplayer elements of the game. As Grounded is already solid on Xbox, it is about time Nintendo players can join in, too. Grounded will be released on the Nintendo Switch on April 16, 2024. Grounded will be a cross-platform game, so if you are on Nintendo, you can enjoy it with your fellow Xbox friends.

Image Courtesy: Nintendo/YouTube

After announcing Grounded grandly during the first half, Nintendo revealed Pentiment in the final half of the event. The game is one of the underrated creations by Xbox Game Studios and suits the demand of the Nintendo Switch audience perfectly. It will be available on February 22, 2024, for all Nintendo users.

Image Courtesy: Nintendo/YouTube

By only mentioning these two games, Nintendo still makes us question if other rumored Xbox exclusives will join the party or not. But for now, these are solid additions to the platform.

Are you excited about Grounded and Pentiment coming on Nintendo? Let us know in the comments below.