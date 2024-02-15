Microsoft Is Bringing Four Xbox-Exclusive Games to PS5 and Nintendo Switch

Microsoft just had its big business podcast with not-so-big announcements. While the focal point of the podcast was more than just new hardware or gaming announcements, it was more about addressing the earlier leaks. Besides Diablo 4 coming to Game Pass, we now have confirmation of four Xbox-exclusive games for PS5 and Nintendo.

Phil Spencer, head of Xbox announced that four upcoming games are coming to other platforms. While he did not reveal the names when asked, Phil Spencer had quite a lot of things to say about this strategy. While mentioning there are multiple reasons behind this non-exclusivity strategy, Spencer says,

“I do have a fundamental belief that over the next 5 or 10 years, exclusive games — games that are exclusive to one piece of hardware — are going to be a smaller and smaller part of the game industry,”

This could only mean Microsoft completely going the non-exclusivity route in the future. Additionally, Matt Booty, head of Xbox Game Studios, mentions Fortnite and Roblox with their cross-platform success. According to Microsoft, this strategy is focused on building a long-term player base.

While this all happened, there were no reveals about what the games are. However, when asked, Spencer talks about two community-based games and two smaller non-community-based games. Spencer does confirm that the games will not be Starfield or Indiana Jones when he was asked about it.

Four Xbox-Exclusive Games: Rumors

As per the hints from Phil Spencer, we can only speculate on what games can be the ones mentioned in the podcast. Earlier, it was rumored to be Hi-Fi Rush, Sea of Thieves, Indiana Jones, and Starfield. While Spencer did deny two of them, the rest are still a possibility. Along with these two, rumors also suggest the games are Pentiment and Grounded.

Image Courtesy: Xbox

As there are no official announcements or concrete evidence, only time will tell what Microsoft has in their heads. One thing is certain: the days of console wars are about to be over from Xbox’s side. As Microsoft shows the white flag, which games do you think will come from Xbox exclusivity to PS5 and Nintendo Switch? Let us know in the comments below.