The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Finally Lets You Play as Zelda

While the Nintendo Switch might be slowly finishing its illustrious life cycle, we are far from over. In a surprising yet positive turn of events, we have a brand-new Legend of Zelda game coming our way very soon. Titled The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, this upcoming grand adventure comes with a twist. This time we play as Princess Zelda instead of Link, a series first.

As announced in the Nintendo Direct event last night, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom will exclusively launch on Nintendo Switch on September 26, 2024. The trailer shows us Link going missing into a mysterious rift after rescuing Princess Zelda. This sets the adventure into motion, where Zelda goes on an adventure to rescue Link.

The new game follows a similar art style to that of the Link’s Awakening remake. Instead of the third-person camera from Tears of the Kingdom, it uses a top-down camera, like the older Pokemon games, but with new visuals. As producer Eiji Aonuma says, the latest game will also experiment with the combat system.

Zelda employs the assistance of the Fairy Tri to get access to the Tri-Rod. The rod will allow Zelda to create an echo of items, allowing her to re-create an item anywhere in the world. The players will creatively use these echoes to overcome various difficulties, including battles. Yes, you can also create echoes of monsters who can help you in fights.

The fact that Nintendo always tries to reinvent the Legend of Zelda gameplay is worth appreciating. Once again, the upcoming game lets players decide how they approach a problem, which I highly appreciate. And, if anything, people worldwide will finally not confuse themselves between Link and Zelda as the game protagonist for once!

Are you looking forward to the game? What are your thoughts on it? Let us know in the comments below.