Nintendo Hits 8,500+ Switch Emulator Yuzu Clones in DMCA Takedown

It feels like the Yuzu Nintendo saga has been ongoing for decades. Recently, Nintendo won a lawsuit against Yuzu, but it seems the battle hasn’t stopped. After all, it is hard to completely remove anything from the Internet, right? So, right after Yuzu was banished, new fork emulators emerged. Now, it seems Nintendo has targeted a massive network of Yuzu forks and clones with a single DMCA takedown.

According to reports from TorrentFreak, in a recent move, Nintendo targeted numerous versions of the Yuzu emulator on Github, a popular code-sharing platform, removing over 8,535 repositories.

On the topic, GitHub says, “Because the reported network that contained the allegedly infringing content was larger than one hundred (100) repositories, and the submitter alleged that all or most of the forks were infringing to the same extent as the parent repository, GitHub processed the takedown notice against the entire network of 8,535 repositories, inclusive of the parent repository.”

DMCA Reasons Against The Emulator Clones

Nintendo, in its lawsuit, clearly says, “With Yuzu in hand, nothing stops a user from obtaining and playing unlawful copies of virtually any game made for the Nintendo Switch, all without paying a dime to Nintendo or to any of the hundreds of other game developers and publishers making and selling games for the Nintendo Switch”. Nintendo further says:

“In effect, Yuzu turns general computing devices into tools for massive intellectual property infringement of Nintendo and others’ copyrighted works.”

Recently, Discord also removed two top-runner emulators for the Switch for copyright reasons. Although Nintendo has yet to prove the emulators are illegal, game piracy is most likely the key reason,

According to Nintendo, over a million unauthorized copies of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom circulated online before its official release in May 2023. Whatever the case is, we should never support piracy in any form of media.

What do you think about Nintendo taking down Yuzu clones in mass through the DMCA? Tell us in the comments below.