Nintendo Confirms Switch 2 Will Be Announced Before April 2025

It seems the elusive Nintendo Switch 2, as everyone is currently calling it, won’t be elusive anymore. While solid news about the upcoming handheld was few and far between, things are now official. That’s right, Nintendo has officially confirmed that the Switch 2 will be announced within this fiscal year itself!

The news was shared in the latest Nintendo Financial results, with Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa confirming it. As per Furukawa’s official post on X, the company will make an announcement about the “successor to Nintendo Switch within this fiscal year.“ This is Furukawa, President of Nintendo. We will make an announcement about the successor to Nintendo Switch within this fiscal year. It will have been over nine years since we announced the existence of Nintendo Switch back in March 2015. We will be holding a Nintendo Direct…— 任天堂株式会社（企業広報・IR） (@NintendoCoLtd) May 7, 2024

Furukawa’s post also mentioned the company will host its yearly Nintendo Switch Direct in June 2024. However, he clarified that the showcase won’t feature any news on the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2.

Earlier, the Japanese media publication Nikkei reported that the upcoming console is slated for a March 2025 release. According to the publication, the hardware manufacturer wants to avoid scalping, which will result in delays.

Nintendo Switch had many stocking troubles during the majority of lockdown, resulting in scalping. It wasn’t until 2021 that things became normal. Hence, it makes sense for Nintendo to avoid a similar situation with Switch 2. As for the launch, I hope the console manufacturer finally enters the markets they previously never did officially with Switch 2.

Let us know your thoughts on the news in the comments below. Also, let us know if you are looking forward to buying Nintendo Switch 2 in the comments below.