Nintendo Switch 2 Full Specs Leak Reveals TFLOPS and Clock Speed

The Switch 2 announcement is not far from us, but more leaks are now appearing on the internet. However, unlike a design leak, the new one is rumored to be a full specification reveal. So, if you want to know the Nintendo Switch 2 full specs leak, keep reading. Before you read further, remember the specifications for Nintendo Switch 2 listed below are not official. The new leaked specs come from a ‘famiboards thread‘ of discussions. In this thread, the users were discussing the upcoming specs for the new-gen Nintendo console. Here are the rumored specs for Nintendo Switch 2:

Nintendo Switch 2 Leaked Tech Specs

CPU: Arm Cortex-A78C 8 cores Unknown L1/L2/L3 cache sizes

Arm Cortex-A78C GPU: Nvidia T239 Ampere (RTX 20 series) 1 Graphics Processing Cluster (GPC) 12 Streaming Multiprocessors (SM) 1534 CUDA cores 6 Texture Processing Clusters (TPC) 48 Gen 3 Tensor cores 2 RTX ray-tracing cores

Nvidia T239 Ampere (RTX 20 series) RAM: 12 GB LPDDR5, (some/all units will have LPDDR5X chips) Two 6 GB chips

Nintendo Switch 2 Leaked Power Profiles

Handheld: CPU @ 1100.8 MHz GPU @ 561 MHz, 1.72 TFLOPs RAM @ 2133 MHz, 68.26 GB/s

Docked: CPU @ 998.4 MHz GPU @ 1007.3 MHz, 3.09 TFLOPs RAM @ 3200 MHz, 102.40 GB/s



While the official Nintendo Switch 2 announcement is just days away, it seems the leaks and rumors are not stopping. Earlier, Genki showcased a Switch 2 mockup at CES 2025, which created a buzz around the video games industry. Although Nintendo denied the claims that the design was similar, fans were inevitably impatient with the reveal.

Despite having only two ray-tracing cores, it will be interesting to see how much the console can push to achieve good DLSS performance. 3.09 TFLOPs at docked can make a big difference for Switch 2 for running the modern games. But with the track record for Nintendo, the games will be optimized enough for the console without any doubt.

What do you think of the Nintendo Switch 2 full specs leak? Do you think the official specifications will be the same? Share your thoughts in the comments.