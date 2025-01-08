Nintendo Switch 2 Mockup Doing Rounds at CES 2025: Showcases Console and Joy Cons

It seems the Nintendo Switch 2 will be revealed through the leaks before the official announcement is even made. While most of the news regarding Switch 2 was a rumor earlier, this one seems almost confirmed. In a CES 2025 video from @Numerama on X, Genki shared the first mockup of the Nintendo Switch 2 with the magnetic Joy Cons in action.

The post, which is in French, translates to, “Prop maker Genki says he has the real console and displays a 3D model + accessories.” In the shared video on X, we see the magnetic Joy Cons and a charging port. We also see how the controllers work with the console. While Genki claims the console shown in the video is a replica, the dimensions and features of it are similar to the original.

Moreover, the accessories makers also share that the Nintendo Switch 2 release date is in April. This is close to the official Switch 2 announcement date. Genki also mentions the Joy Cons will have a new optical sensor but they do not have a conclusive idea of what the “C Button” does. Genki already has opened their Switch 2 accessories website where you can see the mockup of the console and Joy Cons.

Nintendo Switch 2 Leaks Reveal Major Features

Earlier, Dbrand also revealed the mockup for the upcoming Nintendo console in their post. Another X user @NintyPrime also posted a thread of photos that showcases a detailed overview of the upcoming Switch 2. These image leaks show that the Nintendo Switch 2 console will also get a Wireless Pro controller, similar to the Xbox controllers.

Furthermore, @LaurakBuzz, shared an image showcasing the input and output voltage information of the Switch 2 Dock. In this post on X, the user also mentions that the current Nintendo Switch charger cable will not be supported by the next-gen console. According to the post, Switch 2 ships with a 60W charger for use with the dock.

With these massive Nintendo Switch 2 mockup reveals for magnetic Joy Cons and other features, it seems the official news has to come faster. Are you excited for the next-gen Nintendo console? Do tell us in the comments.