Nintendo Switch 2 Alleged Design And Specs Leaked Online

The existence of a next-generation Nintendo Switch has been the talk of the town. However, before the official announcement, it seems a factory worker might have won the race to share info on the Switch 2 first. The rumored leak includes the prototype design images of Nintendo Switch 2 as it also contains more details on the specs.

In a new post, Reddit user MisterSheeple shared the full details of the rumored Switch prototype including the pictures and specs. According to the user, this information comes from a Chinese website. Earlier, rumors stated that the next Switch model was already under development in some factories in China.

Switch 2 Specs Leaked Online: Rumors

As none of the information is official yet, the prototype might not be how the final product comes out. A translation of the original post from the Chinese website shows the shipping details of the “switch second generation model stp” model. If we go by the shipping details of the product, here are the Switch 2 specifications:

HGU1100: Game console itself.

HGU1110: Left Joy-Con controller.

HGU1120: Right Joy-Con controller.

HGU1130: Dock.

Detailed Configuration List

SoCl (CPU + GPU) model: GMLX30-R-A1.

Memory model: MT62F768M64D4EK-026 (6GX2 dual channel, LPDDR5X, 7500 MT/s)

Flash memory model: THGJFGT1E45BAILHW0 (256GB, UFS 3.1, manufactured by Kaixia, 2100 MB/s).

Audio chip model: Ruiwu ALC5658-CG.

NFC reader model: NXP IPN7160B1HN

Built-in microphone model: CMB-MIC-X7.

Dual cooling fans, model BSM0405HPJH9 and BSM0505HPJQC (copper gaming heat sink).

Video signal conversion (DisplayPort to HDMI) must be chip model; Ruixian RTD2175N must be chip (support HDMI 2.1).

Network chip model: Ruiming RTL8153B-VB-CG and Gigabit Ethernet chip (the base has a network cable interface).

Microcontroller chip model: STMicroelectronics JSTM32G0OB0OCET6.

Video game console protective case model: HGU1100 (size: 206 x 115 x 14mm, made of plastic).

Speakers: MUSE BOX-L and MUSE BOX-R (two-channel stereo).

With the specs, we see the rumored design of the next Switch device too. In the images, we can notice that the Switch 2 is fairly similar to the original device. Some users in the post’s replies also state that the Switch 2 looks like a bigger Switch.

Furthermore, we also notice a unique system to attach the Joy-Cons. Unlike the original Nintendo Switch, these contain a magnetic system that is visible in the prototype images.

Earlier in May, we also saw the Nintendo Switch 2 specs leaks from famiboards forum. In the forum, Famiboard forum member LiC said Switch 2 could have 12GB of RAM, 2x 6GB LPDDR5X modules capable of 7,500MT/s transfer speed, and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

This lines up with the latest rumors from the website. Moreover, the Switch 2 magnetic Joycons were also rumored by Spanish publication Vandal as they claimed that Switch 2 will be bigger than its predecessor but will not be as huge as the Steam Deck.

As Nintendo has yet to make any response to the situation, we cannot confirm any details from the leaked information. However, VGC contacted a source who briefed on Nintendo’s plans. As per the source, the images leaked online on Reddit are what was briefed and shared by Nintendo.

Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa shared that the successor of Nintendo Switch will be announced within this fiscal year. However, these multiple layers of leaks might change the plans of announcements for Nintendo.

Are you excited about the rumored Nintendo Switch 2 images and specs that are leaked online? Tell us what you think in the comments below.