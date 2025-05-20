Nintendo and Samsung Are Partnering up to Make Switch 2 OLED Displays and Processors: Report

A new partnership appears to be taking shape as demand surges for the Nintendo Switch 2. Reports suggest that Nintendo has joined forces with Samsung to develop critical components for the upcoming console. Samsung is said to be handling both the OLED displays and the custom chips that will power the Nintendo Switch 2 device.

This marks a significant shift for Nintendo, which previously relied on TSMC to build the chipset for the original Switch. The Switch 2 will come with a 4K HDR and 120 FPS option, and as per the previews, the games already look far crisper than the original. The new processor for the Switch 2, designed by Nvidia, will be produced using Samsung’s 8-nanometer process. As per Bloomberg’s report, this collaboration could allow Nintendo to ship over 20 million units by March 2026, well above earlier expectations.

Samsung and Nintendo Already Discussing Switch 2 OLED

However, Samsung’s role goes beyond chips. The company is also pushing OLED panel development for future console models. Yes, a discussion is already going around in Nintendo that could see a potential Switch 2 OLED sooner than we imagine. Nintendo fans may remember that OLED displays were introduced mid-cycle for the original Switch, offering better contrast and energy efficiency. With Samsung’s proven OLED technology, the Switch 2 could launch with a premium visual upgrade right out of the box.

While Nintendo hasn’t officially confirmed its supplier lineup, it has stated that it’s aiming for 15 million Switch 2 units in its first year. The company has already seen overwhelming demand, with over 2.2 million pre-order applications in Japan alone. Nintendo is already struggling with Japan pre-orders, with the demand coming from both the country and global consumers.

The deal is a major win for Samsung as it tries to close the gap with industry leader TSMC. Securing a spot in one of the year’s most anticipated gaming devices not only boosts its foundry business but also reinforces its position as a leading supplier in the global electronics market. With demand heating up, all signs point to the Switch 2 being one of the most impactful console launches in recent memory. And it puts Samsung right at the heart of it.

What are your thoughts on Samsung working on the Nintendo Switch 2 OLED console? Are you excited for a Switch 2 refresh already, or would you want Nintendo to focus on its upcoming launch first? Do share your thoughts in the comments.