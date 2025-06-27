This New Camera App Lets You Relive Your GameBoy Days

It seems like every other day, there’s a new camera app coming out for iPhones. Just at the beginning of the month, we saw Adobe launch its Project Indigo app, and now, the developer behind the Delta emulator is bringing a new camera app to the store that lets you relive your Game Boy Camera days.

The app in question is the Delta Camera app, and it’s made by the same developer, Riley Testut. It emulates the nostalgia of using the Game Boy Camera. One of the original accessories made for the Nintendo Game Boy, which could click monochrome images at a resolution of 0.001434MP.

Introducing our new app — Delta Camera 📸 A stand-alone app dedicated to taking Game Boy Camera photos with features you'd expect from a modern camera app ☀ Manual exposure/zoom 🤳 Camera Control support Coming later this year, but available NOW in beta for all Patrons patreon.com/posts/introd…



The Delta Camera app brings the same appeal, but with the power of your iPhone’s modern hardware. The app features the classic Game Boy controls at the bottom, with the top half working as the viewfinder. You can use both the front and back cameras, and it even supports the iPhone 16’s camera button.

The app lets you take the same monochrome, low-quality photos, but you can adjust the brightness, contrast, exposure, and zoom. It can also capture multi-shot panoramas. If this sounds like something up your alley, then you will have to join Testut’s Patreon for $3/month or $30.24/year to beta test the app. The full release is scheduled for sometime later this year.

It’s a great throwback from the past for those who want to go back to a simpler time when the camera resolution was low but the memories were full of joy.