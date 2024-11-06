Nintendo Confirms That Switch 2 Will Be Backwards Compatible

We are close to Nintendo’s next-gen console release, and things are heating up as CEO Shuntaro Furukawa announced a major feature for it. At today’s Corporate Management Policy Briefing, Nintendo finally announced that Nintendo Switch software “will also be playable on the successor to Nintendo Switch.” This means that all the Switch 2 will have backwards compatibility with all the original Nintendo Switch games.

Although the backward compatibility feature should be obvious, this is the first time Nintendo shared any features related to the successor of the original Switch. The Nintendo account confirmed this through an X post saying,

This is Furukawa. At today’s Corporate Management Policy Briefing, we announced that Nintendo Switch software will also be playable on the successor to Nintendo Switch. Nintendo Switch Online will be available on the successor to Nintendo Switch as well.

The confirmation of backwards compatibility for the Switch 2 is a significant win for Nintendo. With this reveal, the red brand guaranteed that dedicated players need not worry about their current game purchases. Nintendo’s decision to offer backward compatibility aligns with industry trends set by PlayStation and Xbox, prioritizing player convenience and ensuring a seamless transition to the new console. https://twitter.com/NintendoCoLtd/status/1853972163033968794

Although the post only hints at one feature, it also confirms more details on the successor of Switch is coming soon. The tweet doesn’t specify whether the new Switch will support physical Switch games or allow the transfer of digital libraries via Nintendo Account. Nintendo has stated that more details regarding the console’s compatibility with existing Switch games will be revealed in the future.

Nintendo On Track with Switch 2 Announcement Before April 2025

During the briefing, Nintendo also confirmed that they are on track to announce the Switch successor before April 2025. Earlier this year in May, Furukawa confirmed that the Switch 2 reveal would happen before the next fiscal year. The company also says that it lowered its Switch sales forecast due to a recent decline in both hardware and software sales. It only seems just about time for the next-gen console to come forward.

Consumer expectations for backwards compatibility have evolved, influenced by platforms like Steam and the full backward compatibility of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. In this context, a Switch successor without backward compatibility would have been a significant challenge for Nintendo, given the console’s massive user base of over 140 million. Nonetheless, players on the internet are already praising this feature.

Given that the original Switch was not backward compatible, the successor changing that pattern is indeed a solid move. Are you excited about Nintendo confirming the Switch 2 backwards compatibility? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.