Switch 2 Shatters Sales Records with 3.5 Million Units Sold in Just Four Days

The Nintendo Switch 2 is off to a blazing start, breaking all sales records in the console market. Nintendo confirmed that over 3.5 million units were sold globally within the first four days of launch, breaking all prior records for the company’s hardware launches. It’s now the fastest-selling Nintendo console ever in that time frame, outpacing even the original Switch.

After reports suggested a monumental debut for the Nintendo Switch 2 in both the U.S. and globally, it was only a matter of time before we heard something official from the red brand itself. And now we have. In a post on X, Nintendo confirmed the milestone, calling the Switch 2 the fastest-selling hardware in the company’s history.

Nintendo Switch 2 Sales Record Sets New Benchmark for Console Launches

When compared to other consoles, the numbers are just as impressive. The PlayStation 4 previously held the record for the most consoles sold in a single day, at just over 1 million units. The Switch 2 has reportedly crossed that figure on its launch day alone and more than doubled the original Switch’s UK sales. Even in traditionally tough markets like the UK and Spain, the console has seen record-breaking numbers.

In Spain, it sold 108,000 units, surpassing the PSP’s 54,000 launch tally. Early data suggests that the Switch 2 doubled the PS5’s launch sales in France. The strong combo rate for Mario Kart World, included in some bundles, also played a big role in the console’s early success.

Despite a higher launch price than its predecessor, demand hasn’t slowed. Nintendo avoided supply issues seen in past launches, and stock still sold out across major retailers on day one. While it hasn’t beaten PlayStation 5’s UK launch sales, the Switch 2 is rapidly closing the gap.

All eyes are now on the upcoming months. If current trends continue, the Nintendo Switch 2 sales record may not just be a launch story—it could signal the rise of the next best-selling console in gaming history.