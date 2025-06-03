Nintendo Warns Switch 2 Owners Not to Remove the Screen’s Protective Film

2025 is a year of mega-releases, and one big release coming up this week is the Switch 2. Just ahead of its launch, Nintendo shared some guidelines regarding the upcoming console. In the guidelines, one sentence warns Nintendo Switch 2 owners not to remove the screen’s protective layer.

First spotted by nintenderos, the information is from an official Switch 2 manual. In the official Switch 2 Health and Safety manual, Nintendo shares several important details every user should know, covering usage guidelines, battery info, electrical safety, and more. But the most interesting part is found under the “Careful Usage” section. That’s where Nintendo warns:

The screen is covered with a film layer designed to prevent fragments scattering in the event of damage.

Do not peel it off.

Many users are used to peeling off screen protectors after unboxing new devices, but doing so on the Switch 2 could cause damage to its screen. The console includes a pre-applied protective film to add special protection, and at $450, it’s a device most gamers will want to keep in good condition.

Nintendo Switch 2 Manual Reveals Key Safety Guidelines

Nintendo previously included a similar layer on the 2021 Switch OLED, but the warning was less prominent. This makes the Switch 2 the second model in recent years to carry this type of caution. The language in the new manual is identical to that of the OLED model (HEG-001), suggesting Nintendo is now taking a more proactive stance.

Not every user reads manuals, so the company may repeat the warning through other means around launch. Misuse of protective films has caused issues before, given Samsung’s Galaxy Fold was delayed in 2019 after users removed a vital screen layer.

Nintendo has more precautions in place in case you feel the protective film is not enough. The company will also sell an official screen protector in a $39.99 bundle with a Switch 2 carrying case. Along with the screen film warning, the official manual also advises users not to place anything on top of the AC adapter cable.

Nintendo warns against using the console in dusty or smoky environments as well, which could affect performance. One of the more surprising cautions is the recommendation to charge the Switch 2 at least once every six months. According to Nintendo, leaving the console unused for too long could result in the Switch 2 battery becoming unchargeable.

It will be interesting to see how Nintendo warns more users about the Switch 2's screen protective layer.