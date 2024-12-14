Did Dbrand Just Reveal the Nintendo Switch 2?

Two highly anticipated releases in the gaming world are GTA 6 and the Nintendo Switch 2. While GTA 6 is generating immense excitement among fans, the Switch 2 is not far behind. Adding to the anticipation, Dbrand reveals their Killswitch case which might have subtly given us the first look at the Nintendo Switch 2.

The anticipation surrounding Dbrand’s new Killswitch case began with a cryptic backshot shared on their official X account. Accompanying the image was the mysterious message, “We will not be answering any questions at this time,” immediately igniting speculation among fans. The internet quickly erupted with theories, with many concluding that the case was designed for the Steam Deck.

Image Credit: Dbrand (via X, screenshot by Ishan Adhikary/ Beebom)

The case and accessories manufacturer promptly addressed all doubts within a few hours. In a new X post hours after the original teaser, Dbrand revealed that their upcoming case, called Killswitch, is designed for the Nintendo Switch 2. This might be the first reveal of the Nintendo Switch 2 and Dbrand is again at the centre of controversy.

While the images do not reveal the Switch 2 design completely, they give a good glimpse at it. However, there is no official announcement from Nintendo yet. Earlier, Nintendo shared an announcement window for Switch 2. Despite the tight secrecy surrounding the Switch 2, leaked design information aligns with the recently revealed cases. The screen size is bigger and it certainly looks different than the normal Switch.

Is it a mistake by Dbrand? Well, as of now the post is still up and the Killswitch case website still exists. Interestingly, Nintendo is strict with their copyright and such a reveal cannot happen without their approval. Unless Dbrand also wants to face the ban hammer of the Japanese giants.

Do you think the Dbrand’s reveal of the Nintendo Switch 2 is real? Share your thoughts in the comments below.