GameStop Receipt Stapling Causes Nintendo Switch 2 Screen Punctures on Launch Day

Nintendo Switch 2 launch day is finally here, and it hasn’t been pleasant for many of the hardcore fans. Many of the new Nintendo Switch 2 owners have taken to the internet to complain about their console boxes coming with punctured stapler holes. What’s more worrying is that the pins punctured the console screen inside the box, ruining the launch day for many Switch 2 owners.

Oadhan Lynch (@Oadhan) was among the first customers to complain about the stapled screen. “GameStop stapled the receipt for me and my friends’ Switch 2s to the box,” said the fan after waiting until midnight to get his hands on the Switch 2. Now, he is forced to wait for another three months for the restock.

Another user, @Rudeboy_NYC, also revealed a similar experience on X, stating that his Switch 2 has two staple holes in the screen. A Reddit thread posted on the official GameStop Reddit channel first brought light to this incident, and it now has been locked up by the admins. One of the users posted, “Me and my homie here (we never met before) and I were unfortunately at the same GameStop, and this happened to me and another buddy! Think the entire pre-order batch is completely *****.”

Another user, @Wario64, posted on X “Apparently one GameStop store used a stapler to attach receipts to Switch 2 boxes and the staple ruined the screen…another person commented their unit and others were affected at the same store.”

Thankfully, this incident seems to be limited to a couple of GameStop stores and does not happen at other stores, or we haven’t yet heard about it. Were you one of the victims of this incident? Tell us in the comment section below.