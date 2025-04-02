Nintendo Switch 2 GameShare Will Let Players ‘Share’ Their Games

Nintendo Switch 2 Direct has announced a new GameShare feature for its upcoming console. With this, you can now enjoy playing compatible games with your friends even if either one hasn’t bought it. This brand-new feature will be released on all Switch 2 consoles on June 5, 2025. Want to know how it works? Keep reading this article to learn more about Nintendo GameShare.

The latest Nintendo Direct has confirmed the release of GameShare, which will allow you to invite your friends to play the same game locally on individual devices. This way, players can enjoy the game temporarily, even if the game is bought by a single person. Furthermore, this feature allows you to play the game online as well due to its integration with GameChat.

Image Credit: Nintendo

With this new Nintendo Switch 2 feature, you will surely forget that you could only play the same game on a single device using two Joy-Cons.

Finally, GameShare will only apply to a few new Nintendo Switch 2 games, including Captain Toad Treasure Tracker, Super Mario 3D World, Super Mario Odyssey, Big Brain Academy, and Club House Games 51 World Classics.

So, make sure that you pre-order Nintendo Switch 2 as soon as possible, with the final product releasing on June 5, 2025. What are your thoughts about this new feature? Let us know in the comments below!