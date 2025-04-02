The Nintendo Switch 2 ‘C’ Button Is the Perfect Addition to the Family-Friendly Console

When the Switch 2 was revealed for the first time, one doubt that fans had was, “What is the C button on the Joy-Cons?” Well, with the full reveal of the Nintendo Switch 2, we now know that it is more than just an action button. Yes, the C button on the Nintendo Joy-Cons 2 serves a specific role in GameChat.

If you look at the Joy-Cons of the Nintendo Switch 2, the C button is located under the home button. For the Switch Pro controllers, it is located in the middle of the controller.

Image Credit: Nintendo

Once you press the C button on the controller, it will open the Nintendo GameChat menu. You can press the button anytime to bring up the menu. To get out of the menu, you can press the B button, and to select a specific option, press the A button.

Image Credit: Nintendo

What is the Nintendo Switch 2 GameChat?

The Nintendo GameChat is a feature similar to how Discord parties work. However, unlike Discord on PC or other consoles, this is an inbuilt feature. This means your resources will be checked to keep game performance in balance. The Switch 2 GameChat fosters a “same-room” experience for remote players.

Activate it via the ‘C’ button on Joy-Con 2 to have a conference between friends. GameChat even works between people playing different games. This means that people on a call can play other games and even screen-share. It also supports voice and optional video chat via the Switch camera.

Up to 12 players can join, with four screen-sharing simultaneously. GameChat is free until March 2026; it requires a Nintendo Switch Online membership. You can invite friends to start sessions. The feature also includes a safety reporting option. The C button definitely adds extra value to the social features of a Switch console, and with the successor, it is a positive direction.

What do you think about the Switch 2 C button and GameChat feature? Will you use it to communicate with friends after you pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2? Do tell us in the comments below.