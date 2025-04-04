Nintendo Switch 2 Battery Life Shows Disappointing Results; Falls Short of Original

The Nintendo Switch 2 handheld is here, and almost all the tech specs have been revealed. Although most of the console is revolutionary, one specific thing makes the device look like a dealbreaker. Well, that is if you are concerned about the Switch 2’s battery life. Here is a detailed overview of the Nintendo Switch successor’s battery life as per the official spec sheet.

Nintendo Switch 2 Official Battery Specifications

Battery life is essential for a handheld console; however, Nintendo Direct did not mention anything about it. Yes, the Direct revealed almost all the cool features of the Nintendo Switch 2, but it does not matter if your console cannot run them for a good period.

Right after the event, the official Nintendo website revealed the specs for the Switch 2. Here is what you get in terms of battery in Switch 2:

Component Metric Internal battery Lithium-ion battery/battery capacity 5220 mAh Battery life Approx. 2 – 6.5 hours Charging time Approx. 3 hours

As the internal battery is irremovable, you cannot replace it with larger batteries. Honestly, we don’t recommend that. If the battery shows any issues, you can have it changed for a fee from Nintendo Customer Support. But what about the battery life?

If you look at the spec sheet for Switch 2, the battery will be usable for approximately 2 to 6.5 hours. This is due to a battery capacity of 5220 mAh. Moreover, the battery charges fully on average in 3 hours. Remember, the numbers change based on your usage. However, running a 1080p screen with games like Cyberpunk or Silksong, it does not seem to be enough. Well, unless you connect your charger while playing games. During Switch 2 developers’ discussions, producer Kouichi Kawamoto said,

“We made various efforts to ensure the battery life wouldn’t be reduced significantly, such as increasing the battery capacity to 1.2 times that of Switch.”

But what if I told you that the Switch 2 battery life is not as good as that of most of the original Switch models?

Switch 2 Battery Life is Worse Than the Original Switch

If we go through the official Nintendo data, Switch battery life varies significantly by model and usage. The OLED (XT serial) and standard (XK serial) models offer approximately 4.5 to 9 hours of playtime. The original Switch (XA serial) provides a shorter 2.5 to 6.5 hours. The Nintendo Switch Lite’s battery lasts between 3 and 7 hours.

So, if you notice the battery life of Nintendo’s standard and OLED Switch, they have more battery life than the current Switch 2. Despite that, I am confident in Nintendo, given that the original Switch model had lower battery life. I am sure that Nintendo can change it up in later editions. But for now, Switch 2 is nowhere near the standard Switch in terms of battery life.

On the other hand, the Steam Deck battery can last anywhere from 2 to 8 hours on a single charge. So, we can say that in terms of battery life, the Switch 2 is closer to the Steam Deck than to its predecessor. Well, if you want to grab one, preorder the Nintendo Switch 2 and wait until the official release date. Just make sure that battery life is not your primary concern.

What are your thoughts on the Switch 2’s battery life? Given its price, should it be more powerful? Tell us in the comments below.