Nintendo Switch 2 Release Date Revealed

The gaming world has been waiting for Nintendo to reveal its next console, and today, they’ve finally done it. The Switch 2 arrives at a time when portable gaming is seeing interesting developments, from devices like the Steam Deck and ROG Ally to cloud gaming handhelds. Nintendo’s new system carves its own path in this landscape, building on what made the original Switch successful while adding features that matter for modern gaming. So, if you are also excited to learn when the handheld is coming, keep reading to check out the Nintendo Switch 2 release date.

The announcement for the Nintendo Switch 2 comes after the handheld was officially revealed in a first-look teaser. While some of the leaked specs turned out to be accurate, seeing the official reveal gives us a much clearer picture of what Nintendo Switch 2 is planning. In the Switch 2 first look, we had a brief glimpse into the successor of the massive handheld device.

Now, with the full reveal, we can note that the company is sticking to what worked with the original Switch—a system that you can play on your TV or take with you—but they’re adding the kind of features that modern gamers expect. Switch 2 comes with Joy-Con 2, which gives you a mouse feature for compatible games, bigger sticks, and a C button to bring forth game menus. The Joy-Cons are also magnetic on Switch 2, keeping it firmly attached. The SL and SR buttons are also bigger on the new handheld.

Moreover, the Switch 2 has better RAM and a storage capacity of 256 GB. To improve communications, the Switch successor will also have an in-built audio device. To maximize this feature, Switch 2 users can use Gamechat and Gameshare to play with friends while talking to them. Yes, you can talk to friends online while playing games with them.

Besides all the powerful specs, we also finally have a release date. The Nintendo Switch 2 launches on June 5, 2025. For now, we don’t have the price for it yet. So, watch out for the pre-order on the stores and Nintendo Online website.

Image Credit: Nintendo

Nintendo has made sensible choices with the Switch 2’s hardware. They’ve added modern features while keeping what made the original Switch successful. The system should be powerful enough to run most modern games while maintaining the flexibility of being both a home console and a portable system.

That said, are you excited for the Switch 2? Let us know in the comments below!