Nintendo Switch 2 Will Come with GameChat for Discord-like Communication

The Nintendo Direct 2025 brought about a variety of announcements. However, the main focus here was obviously the Switch 2 and its roster of new games and features. Besides the new titles, one of the key features is the new GameChat feature. Finally, you can enjoy playing games with your friends and family while being at your own place. Want to know how it works? Keep reading to learn how the Nintendo Switch 2 GameChat works.

All Nintendo Switch 2 GameChat Features

The latest Nintendo Direct has confirmed the release of GameChat, where you’ll be able to talk to your friends over the brand new mic installed in your console. Whether you are using a big screen to cast your game or playing on your couch with the handheld device, your voice will be crystal clear due to the built-in noise cancellation.

Furthermore, your console will have a separate camera, using which you can stream yourself over the chat too. And if you feel that your gameplay is good enough to be helpful for your friends who can’t pass a level, then there’s good news. You can now stream your gameplay over GameChat. There are options for multiple streams over the chat as well.

Image Credit: Nintendo

Also Read: How to Preorder the Nintendo Switch 2

Now, if you get a call during your gaming session, worry not, as you can mute yourself and attend to it in the meantime. Additionally, this feature offers Parental Controls that let parents control what their child can access and what they can’t, so things won’t get messy like the infamous COD lobby.

Do note that Game Chat will only be available for free until March 31, 2026. So grab it as soon as it drops with Switch 2 on June 6, 2025, and enjoy the latest Nintendo games with your friends.

That said, what do you think about the new Nintendo GameChat feature? Let us know in the comments below.