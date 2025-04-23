Nintendo Struggles to Meet Overwhelming Switch 2 Pre-Order Demand in Japan

Nintendo has officially revealed that pre-order demand for the upcoming Switch 2 console has far outpaced expectations in Japan. As a longtime Nintendo fan and game journalist, this news feels both exciting and a little bit stressful, especially if you’ve been trying to snag one ahead of launch.

According to Nintendo, pre-orders for Switch 2 have already hit 2.2 million units just through the My Nintendo Store. That’s a huge number, and it’s caused the company to admit it won’t be able to fulfill all orders before the Switch 2’s launch date of June 5. In response, Nintendo is turning to a lottery system to manage things. If you don’t get selected in the first round, you’ll automatically be entered into the next. It’s not ideal, but it’s their way of handling the chaos. Here is the original post from Nintendo:

The Switch 2 will come in two models. The standard Japan-only model is priced at ¥49,980 (roughly $350), while a more expensive multilingual version will go for ¥69,980 (around $500). That pricier option is exclusive to the My Nintendo Store, so international fans hoping to import might have a shot there — if they’re lucky.

For those who missed the first preorder window, don’t panic yet. Retailers across Japan will start taking Switch 2 pre-orders on April 24. Just be ready, because these things will fly off the shelves — digital or not. It’s clear Nintendo has another hit on its hands, and the Switch 2 pre-order demands make absolute sense. The original Switch found success thanks to its hybrid nature and strong game lineup.

With the Switch 2 now in sight, the hype is real, and fans (myself included) are hoping this next-gen system lives up to it. Let’s just hope we can actually get our hands on one.