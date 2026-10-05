Ninja Theory Layoffs Begin After Deals to Save the Hellblade Studio Fell Through

Around two weeks ago, Xbox announced that Senua developer Ninja Theory faces potential closure as part of the ongoing “XBOX Reset” restructuring plan after two deals to save the studio fell through over the summer. Fast forward to October 5, 2026, and Ninja Theory has begun layoffs, making employee positions redundant.

Reporter Chris Kerr on BlueSky spotted the Ninja Theory layoffs, with multiple studio employees announcing their departure from the UK studio on LinkedIn.

Performance capture technician Rachel Kimber wrote on LinkedIn, “Ninja Theory has been some of the best years of my life, but sadly it is time to say goodbye. I can’t express enough the amazing people I have been able to work with over the last 4 and a half years. It has been such a pleasure, and I have made friends for life.”

Image Credit: Ninja Theory

Meanwhile, Ninja Theory’s gameplay programmer Katrin Mair spoke about the harsh effects of the Xbox layoffs, saying, “It’s incredibly sad knowing that we won’t get to finish what we were working on. So much care, talent, and effort went into it, and I really wish we’d had the chance to see what it could have become.”

Given this comment, most players would think she’s referring to Ninja Theory’s next game, Senua, which the studio revealed at this year’s Xbox Games Showcase and plans to release in 2027. However, they may have been working on a new Hellblade game or an entirely new IP that will now never see the light of day.

Principal programmer Stefano Prosperi wrote, “Now, with Ninja Theory facing closure and all of us facing redundancy, it’s difficult to process the idea that this chapter may be coming to an end.” So, it’s an incredibly difficult time for Ninja Theory, as the studio faces layoffs and a possible closure.

A week after Ninja Theory revealed Senua at the Xbox Games Showcase 2026, reports claimed the studio would close. Xbox executive VP Matt Booty previously said the company was exploring “other paths forward,” but unfortunately, those efforts now appear to be leading toward a shutdown.