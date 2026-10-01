Home > News > Gears of War: E-Day Opens to Rave Reviews, But Studio Layoffs Loom

Gears of War: E-Day Opens to Rave Reviews, But Studio Layoffs Loom

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
Marcus and Dom in Gears of War: E-Day with The Coalition logo in the background.
Image Credit: Beebom
In Short
  • Gears of War: E-Day has opened to critical acclaim on Xbox, while studio The Coalition fears imminent post-launch layoffs.
  • Employees at the studio feel that Microsoft will lay them off as part of the ongoing "XBOX Reset" restructuring plan.
  • Some employees fear they could miss out on financial bonuses, leaving them hesitant to celebrate the game’s release.
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Xbox’s first console exclusive this year, Gears of War: E-Day, is off to a roaring start, opening with an 88 on Metacritic at the time of writing. Meanwhile, developers at The Coalition fear post-launch layoffs as part of Xbox CEO Asha Sharma’s ongoing “XBOX Reset” restructuring plan that she announced back in July

According to Eurogamer, anonymous employees behind Gears of War: E-Day fear layoffs could be imminent after the game launches on October 2, 2026, potentially costing them Metacritic bonuses and other financial incentives.

The concerns come as Microsoft continues its “XBOX Reset” job cuts, having eliminated around 1,600 jobs in July, with more reportedly expected this fiscal year.

Previously, The Coalition employees felt that Microsoft “had faith” in the studio and that morale was ” not full death march”. They admitted that “The mood is certainly ‘let’s not celebrate the game until we’re three months post-launch, just in case’, which is very unusual”.

Gears of War E-Day Pre-Order Guide Editions, Bonuses, and More
Image Credit: The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios

All was well until the last week, when Xbox cut even more jobs and consolidated multiple video game studios. Yes, it’s the same ongoing restructuring that put Halo under Activision, along with other major changes, such as Xbox merging Forza and Fable developers into a single studio.

Microsoft also laid off Gears of War: E-Day’s story director, Juan Vaca, just a week before the game’s early access release.

The Gears of War: E-Day devs described the Xbox layoffs as “very demoralising,” with developers reportedly “unhappy about it and on edge.” Some of them are now “just expecting the next wave, or being reorganised under Activision or something later this year.”

One employee told Eurogamer that “There was a general perception here that we’re in a relatively secure spot, despite everything in the industry. But now that feeling is up in the air.”

This is truly unfortunate, as Gears of War: E-Day is getting critical acclaim from reviewers, so in a just world, The Coalition employees should celebrate. However, they fear they could face a potential layoff before receiving their Metacritic bonuses at the end of October.

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Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary
Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming News Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid fan of single-player titles, expanding his coverage on games like GTA, God of War, Resident Evil, and more. He's also a sucker for terrfying horror games like Silent Hill 2, Alan Wake 2, and Dead Space, and is always looking for his next single-player obsession. After work, you'll find him swinging through Marvel's Spider-Man 2, driving around in Forza Horizon 5, or counting down the days till GTA 6.

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